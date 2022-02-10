Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the legendary Ricky Morton (Rock’N’ Roll Express) and his son, Kerry Morton, will be debuting as a tag team at the February 26th SuperFight event from the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Full details, including an updated look at the card, can be found below

Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced that the legendary Ricky Morton and son Kerry Morton will make their MLW debut at MLW SuperFight hosted by the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte on Saturday February 26, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

The legendary Ricky Morton will return to one of the arenas connected to the meteoric rise of the Rock ‘n Roll Express in the 1980s as Ricky teams with his son Kerry in their MLW debut.

The father and son duo are taking advantage of MLW’s open door policy and look to show MLW’s tag team division the iconic southern tag team style the Mortons are masters of.

A highly touted prospect, 20-year old Kerry Morton is a 3rd generation grappler trained by his father. Just like his father in the 1980s, Kerry looks to showcase his talents to the world in Charlotte’s Grady Cole Center.

Promising to take on anyone in MLW, the Mortons are ready to rock MLW. Now the question is: who will the Mortons square off against at SuperFight?

🎟 Buy tickets starting at $10 at MLWLive.com.

See the Mortons make their MLW debut Saturday night, February 26 in Charlotte at MLW SuperFight!

Buy your tickets at MLWLive.com. The 2022 edition of MLW SuperFight will feature three title bouts, some big debuts and even shocking returns to the league. More details on the card will be forthcoming in the days and weeks ahead.

🎟 Get tickets for just $10 at MLWLive.com.

MLW makes its Charlotte debut Saturday night February 26 at the historic Grady Cole Center with MLW: SuperFight. The event will be an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

CARD:

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Davey Richards

🪜Stairway to Hell🔥

Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger

🐉Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat enters MLW!

👊Grudge Match!

nZo vs. KC Navarro

4-Way for National Openweight Championship:

Alex Kane (champion) vs. Matt Cross vs. ACH vs. Calvin Tankman

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Cesar Duran

World Tag Team Champions 5150 with Konnan

Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout

Ricky & Kerry Morton

Arez

“The Judge” EJ Nduka

Myron Reed

TJP

Alex Shelley

Gino Medina

Plus MORE athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $10 at MLWLive.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

Opening its doors in 1929, Charlotte’s Grady Cole Center has been a destination for professional wrestling for over 70 years. The home of Jim Crockett Promotions for decades, few arenas have hosted as many memorable matches and championship bouts as the Grady Cole Center.

The venue is located at:

310 N Kings Dr.

Charlotte, NC 28204

Adjacent parking lots and garages provide ample parking.

