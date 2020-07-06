Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson File To Trademark “Rock ‘N’ Roll Express”

According to PW Insider, wrestling legends Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson recently filed to trademark their “Rock ‘N’ Roll Express moniker, which they’ve used since 1984. Details of what the trademark entails is below.

G & S: Entertainment services, namely, providing professional wrestling and sports exhibitions, shows, and performances by professional manager, wrestlers, promoter, and entertainers rendered live and through all forms of broadcast media, including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online services; Providing wrestling and sporting interviews, news, entertainment, and information through all forms of broadcast media, including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online services.

Gibson and Morton recently captured their 10th reign as NWA tag team champions on Powerrr, but later dropped the titles to current champs Eli Drake and James Storm. They also appeared at AEW’s Full Gear pay per view last November.