WWE Hall of Famer and pro-wrestling legend Ricky Morton from the Rock ‘N’ Roll Express took to Twitter last night to throw major praise to former IMPACT superstar Ethan Page, specifically noting his work in psychology and playing off the crowd.

Morton writes, “@OfficialEGO I came across of a tag team match of yours on Youtube and it was very solid. Psychologically, team work, and entertaining the crowds. Keep up the hustle, Ethan.”

Page will be appearing on tonight’s Hard To Kill pay per view in a matchup against the Karate Man.