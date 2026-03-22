Another legendary name in the wrestling business is set to spend some time helping shape the next generation of talent.

Ricky Morton has revealed that he is headed to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, where he will be serving as a guest coach for the week.

Taking to social media, the Hall of Famer shared his excitement about the opportunity to give back and work with up-and-coming WWE talent.

“Orlando, Florida for the week! Fortunate to be able to teach, train, & give back. 🤟 Catch ya soon, PC.”

A true icon of tag team wrestling.

Morton is best known for his legendary run alongside Robert Gibson as The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, one of the most influential duos in wrestling history. The pair were honored for their contributions to the industry with an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.

What makes Morton’s upcoming stint even more impressive is that he remains active in the ring at 69 years old, continuing to compete in matches in recent years while now also stepping into a mentorship role at WWE’s premier training facility.