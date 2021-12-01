The legendary Ricky Morton from the Rock ‘N’ Roll Express recently joined the Wrestling Buddy podcast to discuss a large number of topics, including his thoughts about working for AEW and why he believes the promotion never followed up on an angle they did with FTR back in 2020. Highlights from the interview are below.

Why he thinks AEW never followed up on his angle with FTR from 2020:

Yeah [I’ve talked to AEW] but the doors are always open. I know on the independent circuit, Robert [Gibson] and I are fixing to wrestle FTR [Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler]. You know, I did a little thing on there [AEW Dynamite] where I slapped Tully Blanchard and remember they piledrived me? I don’t know — see, that’s what I’m talking about. They did this, but they didn’t take it nowhere else. Do you understand what I’m saying? You see, you got to have people in the back and say I learned this from Dusty Rhodes, smart guy man. You know, you got to keep up with what’s going on in the news, especially — now you don’t. It’s just the liberals and all that bullsh*t and I’m not into that. But back then, you can’t put what’s going on in the media and you’re making it through the wrestling.

Thinks that if he became an agent at a company talent would be scared he’d take their job:

You’re talking about [being] an agent? I would love to but you know, and this is the way it is, it’s the same thing. They don’t want me back there, the boys don’t because I know if they — they know that I can take their job. But listen, I don’t want their job, I just want my job and I’m not gonna come after your job. I’m not like those other guys so right now it’s so defensive but, when Ricky Morton comes through the door, everybody in there is wondering what the f*ck am I there for, because I do know. I’m 65 years old, I wrestle with independent circuits and we do big business, okay. I make more money now than I’ll ever make in my life and I’m 65 years old wrestling. It’s because I know how to make the people come back.

