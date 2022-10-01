The legendary Ricky Morton from the Rock’n’Roll Express recently appeared on Insider’s Edge, where the former multi-time tag champion spoke about today’s wrestling industry, and how he is missing out on some of the aspects that made the business sacred. Highlights from the interview are below.

How predictable the wrestling business has become:

“Our business being scared. Nowadays everybody knows who’s going to win because somebody is going to say something and before the match even starts, they know who’s going to go over. You know, the fans already know who’s going to win the belt three months from now. The fans will know who the next person is they’re going to push.”

Says he hates that the sacredness of the business is gone:

“The dressing rooms we were in were scared. Nowadays you go to shows and everybody, they got their mother, their kids, their girlfriend, all in the dressing rooms, you understand me, and that really bothers me. … The sacredness of the business is gone and I hate that.”

