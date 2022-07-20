Ricky Morton from the Rock’N’Roll Express took to Twitter this morning to throw praise at AEW superstar Adam Page.

The tag team legend reveals that he watched The Hangman grow up in the industry, and has nothing but vivid memories of sharing merchandise tables and being sought out for advice by the former AEW world champion. His full tweet reads:

“I’m still so proud of @theAdamPage! I watched him grow up in this industry. From sharing a merchandise table. Asking for advice to get better. Watching him and Kerry wrestle in the ring before the show starts. Those memories are like gold to me.”

Aside from his championship triumphs in AEW Page rose from Bullet Club lackey to one of the company’s biggest babyfaces. Morton’s full post can be seen below.