Despite being a babyface, Cody Rhodes has been getting negative reactions from fans in attendance at AEW shows in recent months.

Pro wrestling legend Ricky Morton thinks he has come up with a solution for this problem and gave his take in a recent interview.

He thinks Rhodes needs to be taken off of television for a couple of months because it’s a stalemate between Rhodes and the fans. He also thinks he could work some magic if he was brought in by AEW to help out Rhodes.

“If I was back there, in three weeks I’d have Cody Rhodes the hottest babyface in the country,” Morton told the WB Podcast. “Or, I could have him the hottest heel in the country.”

