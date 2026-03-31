Ricky Saints has experienced a lot in a short amount of time.

Following his arrival in WWE, he quickly captured gold, and took part in a group photo of other active champions in the company that came from AEW, such as Jade Cargill, CM Punk and Cody Rhodes.

During an interview with the New York Post, Saints reflected on the photo, and touched on the reaction to his recent NXT concert segment.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On the infamous viral photo of multiple former AEW stars as active champions at the same time in WWE: “That picture was not based on us wanting to prove a point or anything. I was there to see Jade (Cargill) have her match and it just happened that I saw Punk. It was all just circumstance. It wasn’t like a deliberate thing and Punk wanted a picture, so I said, ‘Hey, why not?’ I was there with my (NXT) title because I was also taking promo pictures. It just worked out. There was no ill will about it. We all know each other, we all like each other, and it was a cool moment. Look at us, we’re all champions right now. Whatever agenda people want to apply to it is up to them. I doubt anyone really cared over there (in AEW) or over here.”

On the reaction to his NXT concert segment: “I’m a great singer. I play guitar. I learned how to play guitar that day. I don’t know if I really thought anything of it. I didn’t watch it back. I still haven’t watched it back because I really don’t watch my stuff. I think there’s a balance of something being good in an entertaining way. I think there is something to being bad in an entertaining way. I know it was pretty split. Some people loved it, some people hated it. I just never had that in my career where I was in that type of situation (for a non-wrestling segment). I think everything is going to be subjective in what you find entertaining and what kind of misses the mark.”