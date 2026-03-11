WWE NXT star Ricky Saints says Cody Rhodes has played a significant role in both his career and personal life as he continues to climb the ranks within WWE.

Saints, a former NXT Champion who has already captured both men’s singles titles in the brand, is widely viewed as a future main roster call-up. During a recent appearance on the Battleground Podcast, Saints spoke about his close relationship with Rhodes and how the WWE Champion has helped guide him.

“The friendship in itself is great because I don’t know if he sees a younger kid in me like when he was first starting off. There are things that I’m figuring out on my own and there are little pockets that I kind of missed, and he’s great at identifying those pockets and giving me words of wisdom that allow me to guide myself to what it is that I should be learning or figuring out.”

Saints explained that Rhodes has a unique ability to offer advice without forcing it, something he believes is often overlooked when people discuss the WWE star.

“He’s been very impactful in my career and in my life too, personally and professionally.”

The two have shared a close friendship for several years. That relationship even sparked speculation in 2023 when Saints was spotted backstage at the Royal Rumble event. At the time, some fans believed the appearance hinted at a WWE debut.

However, Saints later revealed the moment simply came from Rhodes inviting him to be part of a special backstage experience. Rhodes reportedly even took responsibility for any confusion that situation created for Saints.

With Saints continuing to build momentum in NXT and already holding multiple championships, many fans expect his move to WWE’s main roster could come sooner rather than later.

