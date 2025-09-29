Ricky Saints recently appeared as a guest on Good Karma Wrestling for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the former AEW star and current WWE NXT World Champion following his win over Oba Fei at WWE NXT No Mercy 2025 this past weekend spoke about viewing himself as the Quarterback for the WWE NXT brand, as well as the pressure that comes with being the world champion of a promotion.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On what he would tell a young Ricky Starks: “Man, I think I would say everything will always work itself out every time, every time. No matter how hard it even gets, and no matter how deep it is, the depths of getting to rock bottom, it will always work itself out.”

On pressure that comes with being the WWE NXT World Champion: “I haven’t asked Oba [Femi], but I can see the pressure has worn on him, for sure. I can tell you, as a former North American champion, there’s a pressure that I add to myself on top of the pressure that comes with being the flag bearer. I think with the NXT Championship, it is no different, if not more responsibility, because you are the QB, you are the leader of the pack, and people are looking to you to help guide them to the end zone.”

On how he feels some pressure is ultimately good for him: “So, I don’t ever want to say, like, ‘That’s so much pressure. I can’t do it,’ right? Because it sets a bad precedent. But I do think that having some pressure is good for me personally, because I have to rise to the occasion. I’m forced to rise to the occasion every time.”

