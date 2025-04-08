Ricky Saints went from an active member of the AEW talent roster as Ricky Starks, to removed from the website and appearing in WWE NXT within 24 hours.

During a recent interview with Cameron Hawkins of The Ringer, the WWE NXT North American Champion reflected on the quick turnaround from AEW to WWE NXT.

“It was a very quick turnaround,” Saints said. “People think that was days in advance. I had never spoken to WWE at all before any of that. I never got on the phone with anyone before that, blah, blah, blah. So all of that, when I say it happened so fast, it happened so fast and it never let up off the gas.”

Saints also recalled crying after seeing how much fans missed him while attending a House Of Glory Meet And Greet.

“I remember going to House of Glory and doing the meet-and-greet and had so many people tell me, ‘I just want to see you happy. I just want to see you on TV again. I just want to see you,'” he recalled. “I remember just really crying because I was so moved by these people, and they didn’t understand at the time why it meant so much.”