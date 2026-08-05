Ricky Saints already has a clear vision for what he wants to accomplish in WWE.

Speaking with Camila Castillo of LaJunta+ (see video below), the SmackDown star was asked about potential future opponents, naming Brock Lesnar as the biggest challenge he could face while also revealing his interest in stepping into the ring with Seth Rollins.

“You know, a big challenge I think would be wrestling Brock Lesnar, that’d be a big challenge for me. Beyond that, I’d love to test my grit against Seth Rollins in a singles match as well. I’m very curious about that, also.”

Saints also discussed the goals still left on his wrestling bucket list, pointing first to competing in the Superdome in his hometown of New Orleans before turning his attention to championship gold. The former NXT standout said winning the United States Championship and eventually capturing the WWE Championship remain among his biggest ambitions.

“Sometimes I don’t even, I can’t even think of something because I just, it happens. I think that the next thing I want that is on my bucket list, I’d really love to wrestle in the Superdome in New Orleans, my hometown. That’s the one in front of me. Beyond that I’d love to go and actually win the United States Championship, then go on and become WWE Champion, those are the main goals as well. For right now, to give you something that’s right in front of me, I really want to wrestle in the Superdome, and it will happen.”

While Lesnar recently announced his retirement following his SummerSlam loss to Oba Femi, Rollins remains a potential future opponent for Saints if the opportunity presents itself.

Saints challenged for the United States Championship against Trick Williams at Night of Champions but came up short. Despite that setback, he has made it clear that capturing his first singles title in WWE remains one of his top priorities.