Ricky Saints has opened up about one of the biggest differences he’s noticed since joining WWE, while also naming a dream opponent he’d like to face in a marquee singles match.

Saints made the jump from AEW to WWE in 2025 after spending roughly a year off AEW television.

Now more than a year into his WWE run, he reflected on the contrast between the two companies during an appearance on The Happy Hour (full interview below). While Saints admitted there isn’t a dramatic difference overall, he said WWE’s structured schedule stands out.

“Sometimes I go, ‘Nothing, really, it’s kind of all the same,’” Saints said. “If I had to give you for sure, the whole process of how your day starts off.”

He elaborated by praising how organized WWE’s daily schedule is.

“It’s laid out for you in the sense of, ‘here is your media, here is where you’re going to be at this time, here’s what you’re going to do at this hour, then you’ll go to the venue and wrestle,'” he continued. “When it comes to that, it’s nicer to have things planned out for me. It’s almost down to the full details.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Saints discussed a potential dream match with Seth Rollins, revealing he’d love for it to happen at Madison Square Garden.

“I used to watch Seth when he was on the indies, Ring of Honor, things of that nature,” he said. “But I haven’t had a one-on-one match with Seth. That’s alluring to me, to have that.”

Although the two recently shared the ring in a Fatal Four-Way during the King of the Ring tournament, Saints made it clear he’s hoping for a singles showdown in the future.

“We just had a fatal four-way in the King of the Ring tournament,” he said. “So there was that, but I want to be in there one-on-one with him. If it’s in the Garden, that’s even better. The stakes are a lot higher.”