Ricky Saints considers himself a well-rounded performer, but there is at least one area of his in-ring game where he doesn’t feel quite as comfortable.

During an appearance on Huge Pop with Donnie DaSilva and Jimmy Korderas (full episode below), Saints was asked if there is anything in wrestling that he believes he’s not particularly good at.

“If you asked the internet, I’m not good at playing guitar [laughs]. I don’t know, politicking? I don’t know what I’m not good at,” Saints said.

After giving it some thought, Saints pointed to his work from the top rope.

“You know what, actually, I’m not that good at a lot of jumping off the top rope. I get up there and I’m very unathletic in my head. The way that I think I’m jumping and the reality of it are two different things.”

DaSilva noted that Saints looks natural when performing his old-school rope walk, which could contribute to the perception that he’s more of a high-flyer than he considers himself to be.

“Sometimes it feels like an obstacle, but I never really thought of myself as that,” Saints said of being viewed as a high-flyer because of his size.

Saints explained that earlier in his career, he spent time trying to determine exactly what type of wrestler he was before realizing he didn’t need to fit into one particular category.

“There was a time I was trying to figure out what style I am, and I just came to the point where I don’t really have a specific style that I do. These guys that I was coming up with were like, ‘I’m a technical wrestler.’”

Instead, Saints views his approach as a mixture of several different wrestling styles.

“I can do kind of all of it, but I’m more of a pastiche type guy. Everything is a blend of a blend of a blend. That does sometimes bite you in the butt, but I don’t really let it bother me. I don’t like those type of restraints.”