Ricky Saints is hoping to climb the ladder to success in WWE.

Both figuratively and literally, as the company builds up to their annual WWE Money In The Bank premium live event featuring the men’s and women’s ladder matches, which takes place this year in Saints’ hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana.

During an appearance on the Battleground podcast (see video below), Saints, formerly known as Ricky Starks in AEW, spoke about being booked for appearances in New Orleans during WWE Money In The Bank weekend, and how he hopes to be part of the annual men’s Money In The Bank ladder match.

“Hey, listen, I don’t know what’s gonna happen for it,” Saints said. “I would say this, I will be at the meet-and-greet, the On-Location experience. I will be a part of that, me and Roxanne [Perez].”

He continued, “So if you haven’t gotten your tickets for that, please do because I will be there and who better than the host with the most who is from New Orleans, who can show you around and tell you the places to go? Me, obviously.”

As far as the ladder match itself, Saints can only hope for a prominent placing on the premium live event hailing from his hometown.

“I can only hope that I’m in the Money in the Bank, and I can only hope that I win it,” he said. “But I don’t know.”

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 10/10 for live WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Results coverage from New Orleans, LA.