Ricky Saints has arrived on the WWE main roster.

Saints, formerly known as Ricky Starks in AEW, made his WWE SmackDown debut on May 1, confronting Cody Rhodes and wrestling him later in the show.

“Absolute” Ricky Saints spoke with SmarkTank Revolution for an interview this week, during which he named his Mount Rushmore of wrestling finishers, as well as his dream main event and co main event for a wrestling show.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On his Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling finishers: “RKO, Roshambo, Tombstone, and I’m trying to think of the one I used to spam all the time. Man, it’s the Stone Cold Stunner. I used to spam that in No Mercy all the time. You couldn’t even get me to stop doing it.”

On his dream main event and co main event for a wrestling show: “Me versus Undertaker in the main event. You try to put me in co, but we’re working top down. In the co main event, all right, would be, I need a good match, huh? I need a good match. I’m gonna do a women’s match. Yeah, I’m gonna do a women’s match. I wanna see Jamie Hayter versus Giulia.”