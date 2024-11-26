Ricky Starks continues to be the talk of the wrestling town this week.

Following appearances at Glory Pro Wrestling, and a memorable promo at GCW Dream On 2024 (Watch Video Here), “Absolute” continues to be among the top topics discussed among the wrestling community.

On Tuesday, the latest episode of INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet was released, and features an in-depth sit-down interview with “Absolute” Ricky Starks.

During the discussion, Starks spoke at length about his confusing AEW status, hiatus from the company and more. Featured below are some of the highlights.

On his last match and ongoing AEW hiatus: “March was my last match. I’ve been home. I’ve been healthy. Never was injured. I did have a stinger in that match. I got immediately checked out and everything was fine. I was concerned at the time. That happened, and then I was just home. That’s kind of where it’s been at. I’ve just been home. It’s a mindfuck because I’m in my prime. It sucks when you’re on such a momentum and riding the wave and doing work, and then to just be at home for so long. You’re like, woah, it throws it off.”

On if he is sitting at home because he wants to: “No. I am not meant to be at home. I’m not meant to be a homebody. In this current phase in my life, I’m not meant to be chilling at home and doing not the thing I’ve been busting my ass to do for the past 13 years.”

On what he thinks is going on: “Beats me. I could have a thousand theories about what’s really going on. The fact of the matter is, if I don’t have a definitive answer, I can’t just make up and interpret people and just assume. Would I love to know the exact reason? For sure. Do I have speculations about why? Absolutely, but that does nothing. To speak on things that I speculate does nothing for the situation. I think it’s just a matter of, it sucks. It’s been a cold day in Austin. It may have been cold for the past nine months. Thankfully, I have a sweater and I’m always ready to keep the warmth going.”

On when he realized he wasn’t getting called to be used: “There’s not really a moment. I kind of just figure it out. I have been working out, maintaining shape, being in the ring still. I have been traveling. That’s what I can control. It’s such a mindfuck because I am capable. I am of sound body and mind. You have to be careful with what you say because things get spun so quickly. It’s not right that certain people will believe this stuff, especially people you work with and people in your industry will believe this stuff that small rumors sprouse up online.”