Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS featured FTW champion Ricky Starks battling the Dark Order’s 10 in singles-competition, where the winner would advance to the Face of the Revolution Ladder match at the March 6th Revolution pay-per-view.

Starks managed to pick up the victory after catching 10 with his signature spear, which means the Absolute One joins fellow Team Taz member Powerhouse Hobbs in the ladder match, as well as Wardlow and Keith Lee. Highlights from the matchup can be seen below.

