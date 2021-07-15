Ricky Starks has become the new FTW champion.
Starks defeated Brian Cage on tonight’s AEW Fyter Fest night one thanks to a helping hand from Team Taz members Powerhouse Hobbs and Hook, who nailed the Machine with the FTW title behind the referee’s back. This led to Starks hitting his signature spear for the win.
See highlights of the matchup below.
