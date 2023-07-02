Ricky Starks is going to the semifinals of the Owen Hart Memorial tournament.
The Absolute One defeated Bullet Club Gold’s Juice Robinson on this evening’s edition of AEW Collision from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. Starks secured the victory after trapping Robinson in a victory roll. He will now face his old tag team partner turned rival Powerhouse Hobbs in the next round. Hobbs secured that spot by besting Dustin Rhodes earlier in the evening.
Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
