Last night’s AEW Grand Slam Rampage was headlined by Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks going to war in a Lights Out Unsanctioned match, a bout that the Absolute One emerged victorious from after hitting his former Team Taz tag partner with his signature roshambo finisher.

Starks took to Twitter today to comment on main eventing the show, adding that he wasn’t even on last year’s Grand Slam card. He takes a moment to thank his fans for all of their support.

Starks full tweet reads, “Last year I wasn’t on Grand Slam and this year I was the main event. For those who stayed all night, thank you. If you couldn’t stay and still supported from your homes, thank you. Can’t predict what’s next, but one thing I do know is that I’m absolute.”

Since joining AEW in 2020 Starks has risen as one of the company’s youngest prospects. He is a former one-time FTW champion. Check out his tweet below.