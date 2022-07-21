Tonight’s Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite featured top star Ricky Starks defending his FTW championship against Cole Karter, who answered the Absolute One’s open challenge.

The match was a competitive back and forth contest but in the end Starks would pick up the win and keep his run as the longest reigning FTW champion in history alive. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

And Ricky Starks hits the pose here on #AEWDynamite #FyterFest Night 3 LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/92lVg1OuVm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2022

Cole Karter showing great athleticism in this FTW Championship match on #AEWDynamite #FyterFest Night 3 LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/etKZXiPdph — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2022

#AndStill!!! Your FTW Champion Ricky Starks retains his title here on #AEWDynamite #FyterFest Night 3 LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/wuQwiOR3tP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2022

