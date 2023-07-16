Ricky Starks is the winner of the men’s Owen Hart Memorial.

The Absolute shockingly defeated CM Punk in the tournament finals on this evening’s AEW Collision from Calgary. Starks was heavily cheered against Punk, who looked to have the match wrapped up with a guillotine. However, Starks fought out of the submission, which led to a series of cradle pins. Starks got the leverage and used the ropes for some added leverage to pin Punk for three and secure the victory. He would be presented the trophy by NJPW legend Jushin Thunder Liger. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

