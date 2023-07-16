Ricky Starks is the winner of the men’s Owen Hart Memorial.
The Absolute shockingly defeated CM Punk in the tournament finals on this evening’s AEW Collision from Calgary. Starks was heavily cheered against Punk, who looked to have the match wrapped up with a guillotine. However, Starks fought out of the submission, which led to a series of cradle pins. Starks got the leverage and used the ropes for some added leverage to pin Punk for three and secure the victory. He would be presented the trophy by NJPW legend Jushin Thunder Liger. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
Ricky Starks encouraging CM Punk to step up.
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@CMPunk | @starkmanjones #OwenHartFoundationTournament pic.twitter.com/hSp2YoGmK1
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2023
Ricky Starks going to the top attack to CM Punk!
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@CMPunk | @starkmanjones #OwenHartFoundationTournament pic.twitter.com/UwAZcl9Izm
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2023
CM Punk takes charge in this match. Is Punk your pick to win?
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@CMPunk | @starkmanjones #OwenHartFoundationTournament pic.twitter.com/CyLPbSMZDy
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2023
Big Starks leg drop on the outside!
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@CMPunk | @starkmanjones #OwenHartFoundationTournament pic.twitter.com/uy9r6LpKkY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2023
All the way up and all the way down!
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@CMPunk | @starkmanjones #OwenHartFoundationTournament pic.twitter.com/okSa4EaRsR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2023
Feeling like he's at an away game, @CMPunk controls the pace#AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/KBMfCi7uiD
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) July 16, 2023
Your 2023 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Men's bracket winner is Ricky Starks!
Join us immediately following AEW Collison for Battle of the Belts VII for an official ceremony with Martha Hart.
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT! pic.twitter.com/IN49yCZq8m
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2023
The legendary Jushin Thunder Liger is here and Ricky Starks just ripped the #OwenHartFoundation Tournament Cup out of his hands?
Watch #AEWBOTBVII LIVE on TNT!@Liger_NJPW| @starkmanjones pic.twitter.com/PQCjs0CV4c
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2023
Full results to tonight’s Collision can be found here.