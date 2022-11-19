Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT opened up with Ricky Starks taking on Lance Archer in an opening-round matchup of the World Title Eliminator tournament, a bout that was originally scheduled for last week but got delayed due to the Absolute One not being cleared to compete.
The fight began backstage, with Archer slamming Starks into a steel door before bringing him out to ringside. Starks managed to pick up some momentum coming off the ropes and catch the Murderhawk Monster with a spear and a quick cradle, which secured him the victory and allowed him to advance to the semifinals. He will now face Brian Cage, who confronted Starks afterwards, on tomorrow’s Full Gear Zero Hour Pre-Show.
Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
UPDATED CARD FOR FULL GEAR:
AEW World Title Match
MJF vs. Jon Moxley (c)
AEW Interim Women’s World Title Match
Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm (c)
AEW World Tag Team Titles Match
Swerve In Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed (c)
AEW Trios Tag Team Title Match
The Elite vs. Death Triangle (c)
AEW TBS Title Match
Nyla Rose vs. Jade Cargill (c)
AEW TNT Title Match
Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow (c)
Fatal 4 Way for the ROH World Title
Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho (c)
AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals
Ethan Page or Bandido vs. Lance Archer or Ricky Starks or Brian Cage
Winner to receive title shot at Winter Is Coming.
Steel Cage Match
Luchasaurus vs. Jungle Boy
Saraya vs. Britt Baker
Sting and Darby Allin vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal
Ricky Starks vs. Brian Cage semifinals of the Eliminator Tournament Zero Hour Pre-Show