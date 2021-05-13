It was recently revealed that AEW star Ricky Starks would be out of action for at least three months due to a fractured neck, an injury he sustained during a matchup with Adam “Hangman” Page several weeks ago.

However, a new report was circulating that the Starkman was also dealing with knee problems, and could potentially be on the bench longer than originally suspected. However, the Team Taz member himself has denied that rumor, claiming that his knees are fine. He writes in response to a tweet from another site who shared that news, “Inaccurate. Nothing wrong with my knees.”

Inaccurate. Nothing wrong with my knees — Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) May 13, 2021

While he may not be competing in-ring for a select amount of time Starks may continue to appear in a non-physical role on AEW programming. He was not present on last night’s episode of Dynamite on TNT.

Stay tuned.