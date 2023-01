Speaking during a recent appearance on Casual Conversations with The Wrestling Classic, Ricky Starks spoke about a wide range of topics including comparisons to The Rock:

“I go out there and I have this effeminate, sassy … attitude,” Starks said. “Whereas The Rock was just this ‘alpha male.’ The only similarities we have is that we both talk crap about other people. I can’t help that I’m good at that.”

Starks will wrestle Chris Jericho on this Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.