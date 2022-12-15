AEW superstar Ricky Starks recently joined Inside The Ropes for a conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included the Absolute One discussing his relationship with William Regal and how much he’s going to miss the Gentleman Villain now that his run with AEW has come to an end. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Recalls knowing Regal back when he started in 2012:

He’s a great guy, he does care. And I do, I would be remiss to say that I do miss Regal because no one knows, but Regal knew me when I first started back in, like early 2012. Up until this point, I had known of him, kept in contact, always saw him, he has seen my potential, seen my growth. It was great to see him when he showed up at the pay-per-view this past March or whatever.

Says he is sad Regal will no longer be with AEW: