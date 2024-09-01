Ricky Starks is sick of the narrative on social media about his recent attitude of late regarding his spot in AEW.

“Absolute” Ricky surfaced on X on Sunday to respond directly to some of the latest chatter surrounding this subject within the pro wrestling community.

One user wrote the following post, which elicited a response from the pro wrestling star:

“Literally anyone who is going to be pushed as a top champion needs to prove that they can handle the smaller things first. – The fact that his attitude when given the smaller opportunities was to pout and disagree with creative is the main reason why he didn’t get bigger shots.”

Starks took to X and directly replied to the post from the above X user with the following comments:

“Enough is enough. Usually I don’t even speak on this but it’s tired. I never turned down anything, EVER. Just Stop.”