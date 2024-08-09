Another big name for AEW may be WWE bound.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports this morning that Ricky Starks is expected to sign with WWE once his AEW contract expires, which is believed to be this year. The Absolute One has been with AEW since 2020, and is a former AEW tag team champion, FTW Champion, and Owen Hart Memorial tournament winner. However, he has been noticeably absent from AEW programming for the last several months.

If he does leave, Starks would join the likes of Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Jade Cargill, and now possibly the Lucha Bros, who have all jumped to WWE. In his place AEW may be getting Bobby Lashley, Ricochet, and MVP, as those three are set to be hitting the free agency market very soon.

