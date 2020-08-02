Ricky Starks Explains His Fashion Style, Talks Comparisons To The Rock

AEW star and former NWA television champion Ricky Starks spoke to Fightful to talk about his fashion-style, and he deals with people comparing him to The Rock. Highlights are below.
That’s how I dress. People are like, ‘Oh, he’s trying to be like someone.’ No, that’s how I like to dress. I like nice clothes and fashion. No one has ever told me that I can’t dress a certain way. I have people that will clown on me back there, but it doesn’t matter. If anything, I’d rather win the Best Dressed Award over anything. The issue is, fans are used to people coming out in Nikes and basketball shorts and they see someone like me and it goes up against what they’re used to and they go, ‘This dude looks wack because he’s wearing Gucci slip-on shoes with a Gucci belt and a knit top and gold chain.’ Dude, I look fly as hell,” he said. “I just don’t get why, if someone dresses nice, why do you have to be The Rock?
Check out Starks’ full comment below.
- New Report On Daniel Bryan Requesting Pushes For Underused WWE Talents
- Randy Orton Celebrates His Son Graduating High School, Sonya Deville Taunts Mandy Rose On Twitter
- Has WWE Possibly Found A SummerSlam Venue?
- The Rock Comments On House Show Match Between Himself and Kurt Angle, Angle Responds
- Booker T On What He’d Like To See Big E Change About His Character
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman
- Rusev Already Banned from Streaming on Twitch
- Nia Jax on Having a Meeting with Vince McMahon, Jax Responds to Fine with Middle Fingers
- Photo of Seth Rollins’ Back After Taking Kendo Stick Shots from Dominik Mysterio
- Big Debut Spoiler for Next Week’s AEW Dynamite Episode
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman