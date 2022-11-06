AEW superstar Ricky Starks recently participated in a virtual signing with the Asylum Wrestling Store, where the Absolute One discussed a number of different topics, including his thoughts on being a singles champion again in AEW and how he has no interest in competing in a team following his run with Powerhouse Hobbs. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says every major singles title in AEW is in his sights:

That [All-Atlantic Title] is well within my reach as well. So is the AEW Championship, heavyweight championship and TNT. There is no reason why I can’t have all three.

Whether he will be in another tag team following his run with Powerhouse Hobbs:

Definitely not [Starks said when asked if he sees himself getting back into a tag team]. Yeah, no tag team for me. Just gonna stay solo dolo. But you know, TNT [Title] is also another thing I wanna take on so, I’m trying to go for that as well.

