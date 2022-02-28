AEW star and current FTW champion Ricky Starks recently spoke with Comicbook.com about a wide range of topics, most notably how he feels about the Four Pillars of AEW (MJF, Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, Jungle Boy), adding that he doesn’t take it personally but promises to be bigger than them all. Highlights are below.

Says he is going to be so much bigger than whatever the four pillars are:

“To me, the whole pillar talk is hilarious in a sense, because it’s so self-indulgent. It’s nothing that was bestowed upon them. That was just something that came from them. So I usually don’t think about it in that regard. Like, ‘I’m not included in this.’ Who cares? Because to me I’m gonna be much bigger than whatever the pillar is. I’m gonna be much bigger than wrestling, in a sense.”

Says he doesn’t mind being forgotten in the conversation:

“And so I find it so funny. The conversation is so hilarious because nine times out of 10, ‘Well, don’t forget this and this and this.’ And yeah, don’t forget, y’all. Don’t forget. So I don’t mind it too much. I don’t really try to keep it as a chip on my shoulder, but it is hilarious. I see Jungle Boy’s jumping up on the couch in interviews or Sammy just stepping up on the ledge of something and just his tongue out.”