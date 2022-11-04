AEW announced last night that rising company star Ricky Starks would be making his return on this evening’s Rampage, where the former FTW champion will be addressing the AEW fan base.

The Absolute One had previously been off of television for roughly five weeks, with his last match being the huge victory he scored over Powerhouse Hobbs in the main event of Rampage Grand Slam from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. Many fans had speculated that Starks had suffered an injury due to his absence, but a new report has emerged clearing that up.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Starks was absent due to something “not related to wrestling.” It is unknown if this will play at all into his promo or if there were personal reasons that he was gone, ones which we will not speculate on.

Along with Starks’ promo, Rampage will feature boxing legend Mike Tyson as a special guest announcer, a women’s tag match, and a showdown between Orange Cassidy and NJPW’s Katsuyori, with Cassidy’s AEW All-Atlantic Championship on the line.