AEW star Ricky Starks recently joined Jaychele Nicole for an interview, where the FTW champion spoke in-depth about his position on the Rampage commentary team, and how he’s one of the only active wrestlers to be calling matches on a weekly basis. Highlights can be found below.

How there’s no one else who is an active wrestler that’s regularly on commentary:

It’s cool because there’s really no one in my position right now doing it. I really tried to think about who else is an active wrestler doing commentary and I really haven’t thought of anyone, unless I’m wrong then let me know. I think it’s cool to be that type of benchmark, that bar for people moving forward. I know looking back, maybe ten years from now, this will probably be a really cool thing that I’ve done. There’s been moments where I couldn’t really see it for what it is, in terms of, ‘I want to be in the ring,’ and stuff like that.

Says he loves having commentary in his back pocket:

At the end of the day, I appreciate being on commentary. I appreciate working with these people who have helped me out; JR, Taz, Excalibur, Jericho, Tony Schiavone, people who really care to see me try to succeed. I’ve been holding my head above water a lot, especially with some of these memorable matches that we have, and that I’m not a detriment to the wrestling match or the wrestlers themselves. It’s awesome to do. I love it. I love having it in my back pocket. Sometimes you gotta see things for what they are and honestly it’s a great opportunity to have.

