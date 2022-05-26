AEW superstar and current FTW champion Ricky Starks recently spoke with Cageside Seats about the rise of Hook in the promotion, and how proud he is to see the young Team Taz member thrive. He also discusses his joy of doing commentary for AEW Rampage, and whether Danhausen is an official member of Team Taz since he’s teaming with Hook at Double or Nothing. Highlights from the interview are below.

How hard HOOK works and his progress in AEW:

“It’s been incredible. He works very hard. Actually everyone from Hook, to Hobbs, to me, we all work very hard. It’s great to see where Hook is. It’s great to see where Hobbs is and it’s great to see where I am now. Hobbs in his own credit, he’s done it himself. He wakes up very early on these travel days and he goes to the gym and he works out. He watches what he eats and he studies and he’s very attentive. No one can take any of that from him. That was all Hobbs’ credit, work, and he’s done the thing. And I’m very proud to see how far he’s come.”

Says he’s been enjoying doing commentary on Rampage:

“That’s the other part about it too, is exploring things that you really may not be good at. I think from there, once you have the exploration down, now it’s about actually seeing what’s the improvement we can get out of it. So, all these different things that I do, that I love to do, easily sets me up for my resume down the line, when I do retire from the in-ring work.”

If Danhausen is an honorary member of Team Taz:

“No. Absolutely not.”