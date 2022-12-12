Although CM Punk is away from AEW following the All Out brawl with the Elite and wants the company to buy out his contract, Ricky Starks hopes he can face Punk in a match at some point.

Starks recently spoke with DAZN about how he wished he could have faced Punk in the ring. Here are the highlights:

CM Punk mentioning him in Punk’s return promo:

“I think the Punk thing helped. I think him saying those things about me really helped. I think it would’ve been great was to actually have a match with him. Things were kind of leading up to that, that I thought. I think that’s one of the minor things that I actually annoyed about is that I never got to have a match. It’s not to stroke my own ego, but it’s about iron sharpening iron. I’m definitely a type of person that would be able to benefit from that in terms of just excelling in my talent.”

Possible match with Punk down the line:

“I would hope so. I really do. I thought Punk, I thought Regal, I thought that these people that came in were great additions to the locker room. I thought they were great additions in terms of what they provided. I know personally I was able to talk with Punk a lot and get help on my promos and things like that. Same with Regal. I’ve known Regal for so long. I am hopeful that down the line I do get that matchup. If not, then I get it. That’s how the business is. But it would be nice. It would be nice to be able to work with somebody of that caliber because besides Sting, I’ve yet to work with someone of such a high caliber.”

