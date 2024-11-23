Ludwig Kaiser made a surprising return to wXw at the wXw Broken Rules event on November 23rd. Kaiser, known as Axel Dieter Jr. during his previous stint in the promotion, had not competed for wXw since 2019. His surprise appearance added a major twist to the event as he confronted Peter Tihanyi, the reigning wXw Unified World Wrestling Champion.

Kaiser’s return could potentially signal a future program involving him and Tihanyi, creating anticipation for upcoming storylines in wXw.

You can check out some highlights from the match below:

لودفيج كايزر ظهر في أحد أشهر عروض المصارعة في ألمانيا WXW.#wXwBrokenRules pic.twitter.com/oE9pl0MQq9 — خالد | Cody (@wrestlekhalid) November 23, 2024

Ricky Starks made a surprise return to the wrestling scene today, appearing at GCW’s Dream On event in East Rutherford, NJ, marking his first public wrestling appearance since March. His absence from AEW television since the March 30 episode of Collision, where he and Big Bill were defeated by Top Flight, had led to speculation that he was dealing with an injury. However, Starks later clarified that he was fine and had simply been off TV.

At the GCW event, Starks made a dramatic entrance by descending an escalator at the American Dream Mall, where he interrupted Broski Jimmy, who was in the midst of introducing Matt Cardona. In an emotional promo, Starks reflected on his victory in the 2023 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, admitting he had doubts about whether people cared about him. However, the warm reception from the GCW crowd seemed to reassure him, proving he had the support of the fans.

Starks shared that he was 34 years old, in good health, and determined not to let his career stagnate. He declared that he would be starting fresh in GCW, refusing to “sit out” or “let his career dwindle.” He ended his appearance by delivering a spear to Broski Jimmy before exiting the ring.

You can check out some highlights from the segment below:

Ricky Starks has arrived in GCW 🎤#GCWDream Join us LIVE right NOW on @FiteTV+! pic.twitter.com/bOBie0PbjP — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 23, 2024

Ricky Starks voicing his frustrations over in GCW: “One thing about me—passion runs through my blood and I will be damned if I sit at home and I get frozen out. I’ll be damned if I sit at home and let my career dwindle.”#GCWDream #AEW #AEWFullGear

pic.twitter.com/VrpnG2qQub — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) November 23, 2024

And finally, former WWE Champion JBL made another surprise appearance in GCW.

At today’s GCW Dream On event, JBL hit a Clothesline From Hell on 1 Called Manders, allowing Matt Cardona to defeat Manders.

You can check out some highlights from the segment below:

🚨 JBL once again showed in GCW!! This time helping out Matt Cardona and giving 1 Called Manders a clothesline from hell! 👀 🤨 This has been a crazy show, man!!#GCWDream

pic.twitter.com/s5EjyaORN8 — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) November 23, 2024

Bradshaw has recently appeared for MLW, TNA, AAA, and more.

Follow WrestlingHeadlines.com on our brand new Bluesky account. You can also keep up with the latest via the following additional official WrestlingHeadlines.com social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram and YouTube.