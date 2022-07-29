AEW star Ricky Starks recently sat-down with PW Insider for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including the Absolute One’s thoughts on Danhausen, stating that the always knew the Very Good Very Evil One would get signed by the promotion due to his growing social media numbers. That and more from the interview can be found in the highlights below.

Says it was only a matter of time before Danhausen got signed by AEW:

I wasn’t that surprised, I figured it would only be a matter of time. I met Danhausen on the independents, I’ve seen the growth with Danhausen, and I kind of figured it was going to go hand in hand with AEW. Tony really looks at the stats and numbers, especially when it comes to the online presence that one person has, so to me it was a no brainer. I’m not surprised that people are big fans of him. Just look at him…you don’t really get it, but you kind of do get it all in the same breath.

On breaking his neck back in 2021 and how it changed his viewpoint on the business a lot: