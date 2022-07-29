AEW star Ricky Starks recently sat-down with PW Insider for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including the Absolute One’s thoughts on Danhausen, stating that the always knew the Very Good Very Evil One would get signed by the promotion due to his growing social media numbers. That and more from the interview can be found in the highlights below.
Says it was only a matter of time before Danhausen got signed by AEW:
I wasn’t that surprised, I figured it would only be a matter of time. I met Danhausen on the independents, I’ve seen the growth with Danhausen, and I kind of figured it was going to go hand in hand with AEW. Tony really looks at the stats and numbers, especially when it comes to the online presence that one person has, so to me it was a no brainer. I’m not surprised that people are big fans of him. Just look at him…you don’t really get it, but you kind of do get it all in the same breath.
On breaking his neck back in 2021 and how it changed his viewpoint on the business a lot:
I think it has changed my viewpoint a lot. Obviously the neck injury was something that was scary just because I could have had it all ended and taken away from me before I even came off the starting line, you get what I mean? And the thought of that is so scary to me. Because here’s a guy who really didn’t get a chance to really show what he can do and then now it’s over, you know. So with that being in my mind, I do think a lot of the way that I move in the ring or the way that I’m progressing and things like that, I’m not saying I need to be rushed at all, because I’m thankful and appreciative that Tony’s taking the time but in the other note, how much more does one person have to wait? You know, I’m not saying this to Tony. I’m just saying in a general sense. There has to be a point where you have to just fire on all cylinders, and you’re already ready to go. So the neck injury does cross my mind quite a bit because I don’t want to get hurt again. And I do protect myself and I do take care of myself. And we’re now at a point where I feel like I’m the old Ricky before the neck injury. I feel like that with a bit of, some improved trinkets on, so I try not to let it take too much of my time in terms of thinking about it. But I’d be lying to you if I said that I’m okay and that I’ve moved on from it.