Ricky Starks has quickly ascended as one of AEW’s hottest young stars, and now he’s looking back to the moment his career in the company began.

The Absolute One debuted for AEW three years ago during their flagship program, Dynamite. On that night, he accepted Cody Rhodes’ open challenge for the TNT Championship and came very close to dethroning The American Nightmare in their first meeting. While Starks ended up losing, he has remained a top player on a very competitive roster.

Starks responded to popular wrestling Twitter account Ciarán, who shared footage of his first AEW promo. He writes, “Wow. The mixed emotions I’ve been going through lately& then to remember where I was 3 years ago is a good perspective. I wouldn’t change anything about that night. I see everyone’s support everyday and I can’t thank you enough for it. Definitely can’t thank CR enough either.”

Wow. The mixed emotions I’ve been going through lately& then to remember where I was 3 years ago is a good perspective. I wouldn’t change anything about that night. I see everyone’s support everyday and I can’t thank you enough for it. Definitely can’t thank CR enough either https://t.co/nVzaMWYp9b — Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) June 17, 2023

Since joining AEW Starks is a one-time FTW Champion.