Ricky Starks made a surprise appearance at an indie event over the weekend.

At today’s Glory Pro Wrestling event, Starks hit the ring to take out Sean Login with a spear. Following the spot, the AEW wrestler said he isn’t one to pass up an opportunity of a lifetime. We’ll now see Starks vs. Kody Lane taking place on November 24th.

You can check out some highlights from Starks’ appearance below:

RICKY STARKS AT GLORY PRO!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/NQxTh3AYXf — Dylan Hager (@dhagerj15) October 27, 2024

Starks hasn’t been seen on AEW television since March of this year.