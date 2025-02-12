Ricky Starks has arrived in WWE NXT.

During Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, the recently-released AEW wrestler appeared in the crowd to announce his arrival on the silver brand.

During his promo, Starks stated:

“It’s obvious you know who I am. If NXT is the future of professional wrestling, you need an absolute superstar of the future. If this is the hottest brand, you need the hottest free agent right now, baby.”

Bayley faced off against Cora Jade on Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT in a match that saw a blast from the past.

As Bayley positioned herself on the top rope, the “Turn It Up” theme song played in the arena, which led to Roxanne Perez coming out rocking Bayley’s iconic hugger gear.

Bayley wasn’t happy, and it ultimately cost her the match. Cora Jade capitalized on the distraction, hitting two Double-Arm DDTs, including one on the ringside floor, which secured her the win.

Bayley ditched the Bayley Buddies in 2019 to embrace a more mature “role model” persona.

Bayley is set to compete in the NXT Women’s Title match at NXT Vengeance Day, where she’ll face Perez, Cora Jade, and Giulia for the championship.

Well that changes EVERYTHING! 😳 The NXT Women’s Title Match at #VengeanceDay will now involve @CoraJadeWWE as it is going to be be a Fatal 4-Way Match! 🙌#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/T1QbtDoI74 — WWE (@WWE) February 12, 2025

Eddy Thorpe issued a challenge to Trick Williams for NXT Vengeance Day on this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

During the show, Thorpe put out a challenge for a “Strap Match” at the upcoming pay-per-view event.

Later in the show, Williams accepted the challenge.

During this week’s edition of WWE NXT, a doctor cleared Je’Von Evans to face Ethan Page at WWE NXT Vengeance Day. While the doctor had some concerns, he left the decision up to Evans.

WWE NXT General Manager then made Je’Von sign a waiver so that WWE wouldn’t be responsible for any injuries suffered in the match.

Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom) are set to defend their NXT Tag Team Titles against Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura at NXT Vengeance Day.

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, Briggs & Inamura defeated Hank Walker & Tank Ledger and No Quarter Catch Crew (Myles Borne & Tavion Heights) to earn their title shots.

The finish came when Briggs hit a clothesline on Hank followed by a splash by Inamura.