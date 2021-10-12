During his interview with Instinct Culture, Ricky Starks spoke on being happy that he was able to defeat Brian Cage in their rematch and put him in his rearview mirror. Here’s what he had to say:

I honestly was happy to finally have this match. I know we had went through some injuries, Brian had some knee issues and things like that but I was happy to just get it over with and be done with it. Everyone thinks my neck, like if I still have a broken neck. No. I had a match in July, that I was actually cleared for and I’d been clear since July. Just things haven’t happened to where I was having matches. So to have a match especially in Philadelphia, of all places especially with wrestling history and to have it as a street fight, it was insane. I am still feeling some stiffness and what not just because I hadn’t been wrestling too much. But I am glad that it’s over with. I definitely got my ass kicked for sure and hopefully it paid off.

Credit: Instinct Culture. H/T 411Mania.