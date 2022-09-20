AEW star Ricky Starks does not mind the comparisons to WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Starks recently spoke with The Ringer’s Cameron Hawkins and was asked about people comparing him to the former WWE Champion. Starks says some fans have even suggested he is The Great One himself.

Starks said the comparisons are a huge compliment. He also revealed that he was a bigger fan of WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker.

“I really don’t [hate the comparison]. In fact, it’s a huge compliment to have,” Starks said. “I think there’s a misconception that I hate the comparison; I actually don’t. What I hate about the comparison sometimes is people say, ‘You steal the Rock. You try to be just like …’ And it’s like, I actually don’t.”

He continued, “The Rock was never … the Rock was no. 3 on my list of favorite wrestlers; Undertaker was no. 1. So when people try to discredit my talents because they think I’m trying to be someone else, that’s when I have an issue with it. Yesterday, I went to this event and people are like, ‘You remind me of …’ They always have to put an era of Rock on it for some reason, like ‘the Nation of Domination Rock’ or something like that. But then I get people who say, ‘You just remind me of a young Rock.’ And I go, ‘That’s really nice. That’s really cool,’ because at least that’s a connection that you have.”

Starks will face his former tag team partner Powerhouse Hobbs on Friday’s two-hour Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage. This will be a rematch from AEW All Out, where Hobbs defeated Starks in around 5 minutes.

