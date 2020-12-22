AEW star Ricky Starks was the latest guest on Saturday Night’s Main Event to discuss the time he gave Darby Allin whiplash on an episode of Dynamite, and how he felt like he owed the current TNT champion a debt. Hear what he had to say below.

Do you think so? Do we have the medical, accurate facts for that?” Ricky joked. “No, I understand what you’re saying. Maybe there was some type of debt that I felt like I owed him, sure. I don’t know. But, I don’t think that had anything to do with it because I think that was like two weeks later. Two weeks later? Maybe three weeks later than that and everything was fine so, I know a lot of people had that same theory as well but nah man. Everything was good as far as that goes. I don’t think he had a concussion. It was mainly whiplash from what I remember but I definitely felt bad about it. I’ll tell you that, obviously. I felt really bad about it just because no one should ever have to go through that. I was in that same situation six years ago no one knows about where I got drop kicked in the back of my head and it whiplashed on the top rope so I know how it is.

You can listen to the full interview here. (H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)