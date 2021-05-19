During his appearance on Oral Sessions, Ricky Starks spoke on what his goals are for his time in AEW. Here’s what he had to say:

My goal is to essentially be the wrestler that I wish I had when I was younger. I don’t really think there is someone who looks like me on TV right now or can represent a multi-racial guy from New Orleans who just came out of obscurity, in a sense. I want to be that because that’s what I wish I had when I was younger. I want to be the person who takes wrestling out of this bubble because wrestling is cyclical, and I feel like we are in that turnabout where we’re going to hit a peak. I want to be that person who leads the charge of it being popular. I want to be responsible for the emotional part of you watching. I think we’re kind of desensitized when we watch wrestling nowadays – a guy does this and he does that and you go, ‘OK.’ I want to bring the emotional part into it. I want to make the company a lot of money and have a lasting legacy that people can look back, especially my family and kids, and say, ‘Damn, he did a lot.’ Even the small things. Then, go off and go do movies and rest up my body. I’m all about ‘be like water.’

Credit: Oral Sessions. H/T 411Mania.