During his appearance on Oral Sessions, Ricky Starks went into detail on his relationship with Tony Khan. Here’s what he had to say:

I still operate as if he’s not supposed to be so accessible to me. I’ve heard stories of how Vince (McMahon) and other CEOs are, and it’s kind of been tapped into my brain and that’s how I approach Tony, under the pretense of that’s how he is, and it isn’t. There are times where I go up to him and I’m like, ‘I’m sorry to bother you.’ He goes, ‘You’re not bothering me, it’s fine.’ I’m still trying to figure out the boundaries there because I’m so in my head of how I think a CEO is, and it’s not the case with Tony.

