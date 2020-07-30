Ricky Starks On Why He Is Teaming With Brian Cage & Taz

During his interview with Fightful, Ricky Starks went into detail on why he ended up aligning himself with Brian Cage and Taz. Here’s what he had to say:
Nothing was really pitched to me, it was more of Taz recruiting me. After the match with Cody, Taz took a liking because it was something different and he can appreciate someone with more tenacity than most people have. I bring that to the table and that’s what made me a standout. I’ve known Cage for a while and I think he’s great. We have good chemistry that you wouldn’t think works initially, but look at me, I think I get along with anybody. If I don’t like you then I’m not gonna get along with you. Somethings in life, you don’t know if a combination is going to work or not. I’m sure there are people who thought chocolate and peanut butter wasn’t going to be a very good combo and look where we’re at. It’s been great working with them, they are great business-minded people who really get it and they recognize real. Real recognize real. This is the best pairing in wrestling.
You can read the interview HERE.
