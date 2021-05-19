During his appearance on Oral Sessions, Ricky Starks spoke on what it was like to work as an extra for the WWE. Here’s what he had to say:

When I was brand new and getting the call, I was like, ‘This is how I get hired.’ It’s a great feeling. That’s how I learned the most. I sat up on RAW days in the crowd with William Regal while they’re testing the music, and he’ll tell me these stories and me asking questions. I’m a very observant person so sometimes I just sit back and watch everything. It was great. It was an awesome time, but for me, at a certain point, I got tired of it because I felt like there was a ceiling that I kept hitting every time I came. ‘Well, if ya’ll didn’t care for me after the 17th time, how is this 30th time going to be any different?’

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Oral Sessions. H/T 411Mania.