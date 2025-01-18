Ricky Starks has a lot on his mind.

On Friday night, he vented a lot of it.

“Absolute” Ricky Starks addressed the crowd after making his House of Glory debut in a match against Mike Santana that ended via disqualification on January 17.

“Every time I grab [a microphone], I somehow get in trouble,” Starks began. “So I’m gonna say it as plainly as this, I cannot thank each and every one of you. I’ve been reading your messages, asking if I’m mentally okay, asking if I’m good, checking on me. You don’t know me, but that’s the thing about this wrestling sh*t, it don’t matter. We’re all a part of one thing. I have loved wrestling since I was seven. I told my mom I would buy her a house off of this, and damn it, I have done that, and I am close to giving her anything else that she wants.”

Starks continued, “I don’t take anything easy. I take it the hard way. I take things the way that I want to. If the road ain’t paved with cement, guess what? I guess I’m putting on my construction hat, and I’m going to work. If you thought that I was somebody less than a year ago, guess what? You’re sadly mistaken because I have evolved to a man four years from today, and that’s saying something because a lot of y’all, a lot of y’all have not seen anything yet from me. With the last dying breath in this New Orleans heart, I tell you this, I’m gonna stay Absolute ‘til I d-i-e. You heard? You best believe that I’m gonna make sure I make a quick trip back here to Chicago.”

Ricky Starks after his match with Santana tonight, thanks the fans and everyone for all the messages and for checking up on him. “A lot of y’all have not seen anything yet from me.”

pic.twitter.com/eX7bCJf0BS — (@WrestlingCovers) January 18, 2025

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)